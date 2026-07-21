3 dead after SUV collides with parked semi-truck on Saskatchewan highway

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Three people are dead after an SUV collided with a parked semi-truck on Highway 1 near Piapot, Sask.

RCMP said they were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m. Monday.

Police said an investigation determined a semi-truck was parked on the side of the highway when an SUV collided with it.

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Three occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as a 49-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

Police say a fourth person in the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck did not report injuries to police.

Highway 1 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

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The investigation is ongoing.