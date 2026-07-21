Multilingual resource helps newcomers in Nova Scotia navigate law and justice system

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A Nova Scotia charity focused on making legal information more accessible has launched a new digital library offering resources, guides and videos that have been translated into nine languages.

The hope is that it will help newcomers to Canada navigate the legal system.

“The Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia worked with HRM to create a suite of legal information resources for newcomers to Canada, and in particular youth and their families, about the criminal justice system,” said Nicole Slaunwhite, a legal information counsellor with the group.

The society was formed in 1982 to help people understand their rights and make informed choices.

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The idea for a multilingual resource suite came out of the HRM’s Youth Advocate Program after it was discovered that young newcomers and their families are frequently at a disadvantage when trying to learn about Canadian law.

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“Definitely it’s a lot of mental burden or stress,” said HRM Immigrant Services advisor Shehab Mater. We are trying to empower them by giving them information in their own language.”

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The digital library, launched in partnership with Public Safety Canada, was designed to bridge the gap in resources as Halifax grows.

“Every year, people from around the world choose to make this region home,” said Deputy Mayor Patty Cuttell.

“That diversity is one of our greatest strengths, but it also reminds us that our public institutions need to adapt and need to be accessible to everyone.”

The library will include materials in English, French, Arabic, Mandarin, Hindi, Spanish, Somali, Persian and Ukrainian.

“The languages were chosen after consultation with community groups, looking at demographic data, but in particular, conducting focus groups with youth and service providers who work in the front line of resettlement services and justice services,” said Slaunwhite.

For those who work with new Canadians, the project will be worth it if it alleviates even some of the anxieties immigrants face while adjusting to a new country.

“It’s a really difficult situation for a newcomer,” said Mater. “We think this project is a step in the right direction.”

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The digital library can be accessed at legalinfo.org.