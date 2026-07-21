‘Heavy rainfall’ begins in Toronto with severe thunderstorm warning in place

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Toronto and much of southern Ontario may experience “heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts” throughout Tuesday due to a storm system moving in.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow severe thunderstorm watch for most of the region, indicating large hail ranging in size from a quarter to a ping pong ball is also expected.

“Local rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm may occur for areas that receive multiple thunderstorms. The greatest likelihood for damaging wind gusts is expected to be over southwestern Ontario. A few instances of large hail are possible,” it said.

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“Local utility outages are possible. Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible.”

The federal weather agency is forecasting wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h.

Environment Canada said the system is expected to continue into the evening.

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The Toronto Region and Conservation Authority (TRCA) said on its website that the weather conditions suggest water levels may rise.

“Current weather forecast suggests a higher potential for flooding from TRCA river systems due to the possible risk of severe thunderstorms associated with heavy rain in a short period of time, that could cause large amounts of water to flow into and overflow the rivers,” a notice on its website reads.

“All shorelines, rivers, and streams in TRCA jurisdiction should be considered dangerous as this rainfall may cause rapidly changing water levels and stronger and faster flows in TRCA rivers.”

It added its watersheds received five to 10 millimetres of rain Tuesday morning before the storm began, and the ground is partially saturated, limiting its ability to absorb more rainfall.

Environment Canada is advising residents to monitor alerts and forecasts for updates.