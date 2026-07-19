Calgary police to use Disney music to help in search for missing child

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Calgary police are adding a new tactic to their ongoing search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday: Disney.

In a post on X on Saturday evening, the police service said the child, Parker, loves Disney music.

“Officers are playing some of his favourite songs from patrol vehicles in the search area in the hope that it may help draw his attention and encourage him to come out if he is nearby,” Calgary police said in the post.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Parker. Normally, the 11-year-old’s disappearance would not meet the legal criteria for an Amber Alert, but the province granted an exemption because of the “unique circumstances of this investigation.”

Parker is neurodivergent and non-verbal and may become even more scared if confronted by strangers, according to police.

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CCTV footage shows missing 11-year-old boy, Parker, on the day he went missing, say Calgary Police Service. Calgary Police Service

CCTV footage of Parker, who went missing from the Thorncliffe neighbourhood, has also been released. He was last seen at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive Northwest sometime between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m. Thursday.

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Police say some clothing believed to belong to Parker was found around noon in the 0 to 100 block of Northmount Drive Northwest.

On Saturday, police said CCTV footage captured Parker on Thursday at 12:52 p.m. in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent Northeast.

Staff Sgt. Scott Guterson told reporters Saturday the distance between the two locations is about five to six kilometres.

Parker was last seen shirtless and wearing grey shorts and black noise-cancelling headphones.

He is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

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“This search remains our highest priority,” police said in their X post Saturday night. “We’ll continue doing everything we can to find Parker and bring him home safely.”

–with files from Global News’ Rebecca Lau