Tempo’s sloppy play helps Dream post win

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TORONTO – Toronto Tempo head coach Sandy Brondello had plenty to moan about on Friday.

The jean-jacket-wearing Brondello, like most of the 8,210 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, had a beef with the officiating crew of Tiara Cruse, Toni Patillo and Sarah Williams. But the Australian also had plenty of criticism for her team in its 111-92 loss to the Atlanta Dream, especially in the turnover department.

The Tempo (10-15) committed 20 turnovers that the Dream converted into 29 points. This sloppy play led to Toronto’s sixth loss in seven outings.

“You can’t turn the ball over 20 times and let them score,” Brondello said. “We said that was one of their strengths. And you know we got to be tougher. We just have to be tougher.

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“And we’ve just got to be better, and we have to find ways to be better.”

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The Tempo trailed 48-47 at the half, but quickly fell behind at the beginning of the third quarter, and then allowed a few questionable calls from the referees to get in their headspace.

“Look, I know we’re our own worst enemy at times,” Brondello said. “We’ve got to stay less emotional. I understand why they’re emotional because it’s more about getting consistency (from the officials).

“We got to the foul line 25 times. But it should have been way more than that. I think Marina (Mabrey) had people with their hands on her all night. But no fouls were called.”

And what happened with the poor start to the second half?

“We were still in the locker room,” Brondello said. “We were just not locked in, and they got some easy baskets.”

If there was a bright light for the Tempo, it was Mabrey’s return to form. She was held to only eight points by the Washington Mystic in her previous game last Tuesday. Mabrey rebounded with a game-high 26 points on Friday.

There was a scary moment when forward Nyara Sabally was shaken after an under-the-basket collision with Dream centre Angel Reese with 3:16 remaining. Sabally left the game, needing help after she spread herself out on the floor to gather herself.

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“That was a hard hit,” Brondello said. “She’s not feeling great at the moment. She hurt her ribs, so we don’t know what that is at the moment. Hopefully, it’s not too serious.”

The Tempo also saw the return of centre Temi Fagbenle. However, she was rusty after missing 12 games with a right shoulder injury and a concussion.

Toronto has been slammed with recent injuries. Brittney Sykes (left foot) and Kiki Rice (left ankle) remain on the sidelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.