Leveling Up: How Mistik Studios is putting Indigenous culture on the gaming map

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When you think about the Canadian video game industry, you might think of large gaming studios in cities like Toronto or Vancouver.

Over here in Saskatchewan, a new gaming studio is proving the Prairies can be just as competitive, as Indigenous and queer-led Mistik Studios announces its first game, Kitch Witch.

In Kitch Witch you play as a young witch who inherits her grandma’s culinary clinic, and now you must take up the mantle and help adventurers who seek your help through the power of magical food.

After working in the gaming industry for years, Kay-Lynne Fehr, creative director and founder of Mistik Studios joined forces with her husband Marentin Fehr, to bring their own project to life.

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Kitch Witch is inspired by simulation games like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, along with Kay-Lynne’s very own garden.

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“The idea sort of came about from my own life, from our own life. And so, I run a garden. It’s a non-profit organization, which is Mistik Collective. And that existed before Mistik Studios,” explains Kay-Lynee.

“It’s a food security initiative. We grow a bunch of produce, and we give away food boxes.” adds Marentin.

Mistik Studios wanted to introduce Indigenous-inspired games to the market that are not solely education-based, all while creating something that the next generation can identify with.

“To show to kids who might grow up and have seen maybe their mom made them a ribbon skirt too. And they’re like, oh, this is so cool. There’s one in the game. And even kids of all sorts of cultures can look at the game and be like, wow, this is so vibrant and beautiful,” shares Kay-Lynee

Building an entire game from scratch is a long and hard process. With Mistik Studios only being a four-person team, the studio has partnered with groups like SaskInteractive and SK Arts to help bring the game to the market.

“There’s a real hunger amongst Indigenous people and Indigenous youth around our languages and relearning and just re-engaging with language.” says Lisa Bird-Wilson, CEO of SK Arts.

Kitch Witch is still under development, with an early access version expected in fall of 2027. In the meantime, excited fans of the game can follow along via Patreon or save the game onto their Steam library.

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Watch the video above to see in-game clips of Kitch Witch.