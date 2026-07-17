Chloe Fineman exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 7 seasons

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Chloe Fineman is exiting Saturday Night Live (SNL) after seven seasons.

The comedian, best known for her impressions of celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Drew Barrymore and Britney Spears, announced the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

“After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it’s time for my next chapter. It’s cliche to say this but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life,” Fineman began.

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She said she still can’t believe she got to be part of the iconic sketch comedy show.

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“I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne [Michaels] (if you’re reading this on your burner account) I want you to know that I am forever in your debt,” Fineman wrote. “Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work.”

Reflecting on her seven years on the show, Fineman said it is “really funny looking back at it all now, because at the show you get so invested in everything you work on.”

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“You sob uncontrollably when your sketch isn’t picked. You storm into a producers office telling them they just made the biggest mistake of their lives. You call everyone you know to complain. And then you look back a few years later and it was a sketch called ‘lipstick for thicc dogs,'” she added.

Fineman, who joined SNL in 2019, said despite all the emotions, “that’s just the show.”

“You respect it so much that you give it absolutely everything you have even when it’s incredibly stupid. So you’re ecstatic when it works out and the most devastated you’ve ever been when it doesn’t. And in the end it doesn’t matter all that much but it did at the moment,” Fineman wrote.

The 38-year-old comedian said it’s “really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time.”

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“I’m going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I’ll never be too far away. And I swear to God, one day, sometime in the future, they WILL make lipstick for thicc dogs,” her post concluded.

Fineman is the first cast member to announce their departure from the show following the season finale for the 51st season.

Deadline reports that Fineman already has her next project lined up as she is reportedly in negotiations to join Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero in the new Netflix drama series, Myron Bolitar, inspired by Harlan Coben’s book series.

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SNL saw other cast members leave ahead of Season 51, including Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

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In December 2025, Bowen Yang announced his exit from SNL during the middle of his eighth season on the show.

Yang, 35, first joined SNL as part of the writing staff in September 2018 ahead of the show’s 44th season. A year later, he became a cast member for the show’s 45th season.

His final episode as a cast member was hosted by his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande with Cher as the musical guest.