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Fire

Vancouver Whitecaps game in Chicago rescheduled due to wildfire smoke

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 4:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Whitecaps begin months long road trip'
Whitecaps begin months long road trip
FILE: The Vancouver Whitecaps are set to embark on their road swing that won't see them play at BC Place until August. To help preview the Caps' long road trip, as well as the campaign to save the Whitecaps from relocation, is Marcelo Balboa, MLS match analyst on Apple TV. – May 2, 2026
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Chicago Fire FC announced on Thursday that the evening’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Soldier Field has been rescheduled due to smoky conditions and poor air quality.

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Wildfire smoke drifting into the region has led to poor air quality and rescheduled the post-match concert featuring Two Friends.

“The decision was made with the health and safety of fans, players, staff and all event personnel as the top priority,” a statement from Chicago Fire read.

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According to the Air Quality Index, Chicago recorded an air quality reading of 407 on the index scale at 1:30 p.m. PT.

That is described as hazardous.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire smoke blankets Toronto as Ontario air quality deteriorates'
Wildfire smoke blankets Toronto as Ontario air quality deteriorates

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will now turn their attention to an extended road trip next week, the team said in a statement, beginning with a visit to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 22, before facing Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 25.

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They will then make their long-awaited return to BC Place on Saturday, Aug. 1 for a marquee Western Conference clash against Los Angeles FC.

Following the Aug. 1 match, Whitecaps FC will shift their focus to Leagues Cup,

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