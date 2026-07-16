Vancouver Whitecaps game in Chicago rescheduled due to wildfire smoke

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Chicago Fire FC announced on Thursday that the evening’s match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Soldier Field has been rescheduled due to smoky conditions and poor air quality.

The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Wildfire smoke drifting into the region has led to poor air quality and rescheduled the post-match concert featuring Two Friends.

“The decision was made with the health and safety of fans, players, staff and all event personnel as the top priority,” a statement from Chicago Fire read.

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According to the Air Quality Index, Chicago recorded an air quality reading of 407 on the index scale at 1:30 p.m. PT.

That is described as hazardous.

1:09 Wildfire smoke blankets Toronto as Ontario air quality deteriorates

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will now turn their attention to an extended road trip next week, the team said in a statement, beginning with a visit to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 22, before facing Minnesota United FC on Saturday, July 25.

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They will then make their long-awaited return to BC Place on Saturday, Aug. 1 for a marquee Western Conference clash against Los Angeles FC.

Following the Aug. 1 match, Whitecaps FC will shift their focus to Leagues Cup,