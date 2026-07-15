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B.C. ‘movie house’ near Port Moody up for sale

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 15, 2026 7:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. ‘movie house’ for sale'
B.C. ‘movie house’ for sale
WATCH: A log cabin that was the setting for multiple films and TV shows shot in B.C. over the years is now for sale.
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A B.C. log cabin that was the setting for multiple films and TV shows is now up for sale.

The cabin was featured in Hot Tub Time Machine, the American Pie films and even The Young and the Restless.

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It looks like a Whistler ski lodge, but it’s actually in Anmore near Port Moody.

The cabin is over 4,400 square feet and features five bedrooms and four bathrooms and yes, there is a hot tub.

The cabin is a five-minute walk to Buntzen Lake and it’s currently listed for just under $3 million.

 

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