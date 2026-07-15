Police, military remove old explosive device that washed ashore in Portapique, N.S.

RCMP, along with the Canadian Armed Forces, are removing an old military ordnance that washed ashore in Portapique, N.S.
In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the explosive device was discovered in the water around Beachcomber Lane and appears to have come up with the tides.
Get breaking National news
“There will be a small police and military presence in the area,” RCMP said.
“There is no risk to public safety provided all directions from police and military on scene are followed.”
- Ontario man facing 100+ charges after rescue of 4 children in Philippines
- Zero-emission vehicle sales spiked nearly 20% in May, says StatCan
- Ford government looks to change rules after PC MPPs bill $120K for Toronto hotel rooms
- CN Rail crew evacuated as video shows Ontario wildfire surrounding train
RCMP said people in the area could expect to hear a “muffled explosion” that is “similar to the sound of a gunshot” while they remove the explosive device safely.
“Criminality is not believed to be a factor,” they added.
Write a comment