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Canada

Do you really own your video games? Kelowna gaming experts discuss Sony decision

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted July 13, 2026 10:11 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan’s retro gaming boost'
Okanagan’s retro gaming boost
While the decision by Sony to stop selling physical copies of its PlayStation games is being panned by many gamers, one Okanagan shop owner says it's actually giving his business a boost. Cohan Sassaman reports.
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For decades, buying a video game meant owning it. You could lend it to a friend, trade it in at a local game store or sell it once you finished playing.

But with digital video games, none of that is possible.

Sony’s decision to move away from physical PlayStation games has frustrated many gamers and reignited a debate over digital ownership.

Super Mario Bro’s on a CRT television In Retro Realm Kelowna View image in full screen
Super Mario Bro’s on a CRT television In Retro Realm Kelowna. Cohan Sassaman

“When you buy a digital video game, you’re not actually buying a game,” said Sean Sterling, owner of Retro Realm In Kelowna, B.C.

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“You’re purchasing a licence tied to your account, and that licence can’t be transferred or sold.”

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Sterling says that’s the real issue.

“What do you really own? Do you actually, in fact, own, or are you just leasing licences?” he said.

Some games have increased in value after the demand for older games grew View image in full screen
Some games have increased in value after the demand for older games grew. Cohan Sassaman

Sony is not the first to adopt this business technique, but this move could influence the rest of the gaming industry.

“All the other companies are watching this to see what the reaction is going to be, and they will likely follow suit. It’s a real shame,” Sterling said.

While the shift may create challenges for retailers that rely on selling new releases, Sterling says retro game stores could benefit.

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“There are some video game sellers who have made their model around selling new product, and they will have some hard decisions to make in the near future,” he said.

At Retro Realm, interest in physical media is popular and still growing.

“The recent announcement has really pushed people back into the stores again. I’m seeing prices going back up as people flock to this stuff.” Sterling said.

He says collectors are rediscovering the value of owning a complete game.

“The actual quality of the content on shelves is really good. You don’t have to pay for updates, and you own the whole game,” he said.

Sony has said the vast majority of PlayStation players already purchase games digitally, but for collectors like Sterling, the debate isn’t about convenience.

“And you should be mad, if owning something is a metric that matters in your life,” he said.

Retro Realm Kelowna BC View image in full screen
Retro Realm Kelowna BC. Cohan Sassaman

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