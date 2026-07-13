Do you really own your video games? Kelowna gaming experts discuss Sony decision

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For decades, buying a video game meant owning it. You could lend it to a friend, trade it in at a local game store or sell it once you finished playing.

But with digital video games, none of that is possible.

Sony’s decision to move away from physical PlayStation games has frustrated many gamers and reignited a debate over digital ownership.

View image in full screen Super Mario Bro’s on a CRT television In Retro Realm Kelowna. Cohan Sassaman

“When you buy a digital video game, you’re not actually buying a game,” said Sean Sterling, owner of Retro Realm In Kelowna, B.C.

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“You’re purchasing a licence tied to your account, and that licence can’t be transferred or sold.”

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Sterling says that’s the real issue.

“What do you really own? Do you actually, in fact, own, or are you just leasing licences?” he said.

View image in full screen Some games have increased in value after the demand for older games grew. Cohan Sassaman

Sony is not the first to adopt this business technique, but this move could influence the rest of the gaming industry.

“All the other companies are watching this to see what the reaction is going to be, and they will likely follow suit. It’s a real shame,” Sterling said.

While the shift may create challenges for retailers that rely on selling new releases, Sterling says retro game stores could benefit.

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“There are some video game sellers who have made their model around selling new product, and they will have some hard decisions to make in the near future,” he said.

At Retro Realm, interest in physical media is popular and still growing.

“The recent announcement has really pushed people back into the stores again. I’m seeing prices going back up as people flock to this stuff.” Sterling said.

He says collectors are rediscovering the value of owning a complete game.

“The actual quality of the content on shelves is really good. You don’t have to pay for updates, and you own the whole game,” he said.

Sony has said the vast majority of PlayStation players already purchase games digitally, but for collectors like Sterling, the debate isn’t about convenience.

“And you should be mad, if owning something is a metric that matters in your life,” he said.