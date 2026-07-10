Philpot twins meet in battle of top CFL offences

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MONTREAL – Twin brothers Tyson and Jalen Philpot face off on Saturday as the Montreal Alouettes host the Calgary Stampeders in a showdown of two of the CFL’s top offences.

“It doesn’t get old,” said Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot. “We dreamed about being in this position. Not necessarily playing against each other, but both being pro athletes at the top of our game and trying to be the best in the league.

“At the same time, it’s just a regular game. It’s us versus the Calgary Stampeders, not me versus Jalen Philpot.”

Tyson has come out ahead in his previous two meetings with Jalen, a top receiver with the Stampeders.

Some 14 Philpot family members and friends will be in attendance on Saturday, including their parents and grandparents. While the game may feel like a family affair in the stands, it will be a different story at field level.

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“It was a little hostile at the start of the week,” said Tyson. “We didn’t really talk too much. I talked to him a bit last night (Thursday). Usually, game week, we can’t give each other too much information or anything like that, but we stay pretty cordial.”

Both brothers are enjoying outstanding starts to the season.

Tyson has established himself as one of the CFL’s top receivers, leading the league with 36 receptions and 587 receiving yards. The 25-year-old has also eclipsed the 100-yard mark in each of his last three games.

Jalen, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Vernon Adams Jr.’s favourite targets, collecting 245 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scores in Calgary’s 58-36 victory over Toronto on July 2.

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Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander is rather familiar with both brothers. The 27-year-old pivot has trained during the off-season with them in Scottsdale, Ariz. He notes subtle differences between the twins.

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“Jalen plays a little bit more on the inside mainly and Tyson plays to the outside,” said Alexander. “They run very similar, though.”

Montreal (3-1) returns to game action after its first bye week of the season, averaging 33.3 points per game. Calgary (2-2) enters the Week 6 matchup riding consecutive victories in which it has scored a total of 99 points.

“If you look at both of our offences, that’s something we both thrive on,” Tyson Philpot said. “We know as an offence we need to capitalize every time we get into the red zone because we know this team has the potential to put up big points.

“It’s knowing that they have a great offence and we have a great offence and let’s see who can be the better team on Saturday.”

While the Stampeders lead the CFL in offensive scoring (37.8 points per game) and offensive touchdowns (19), they’ve also surrendered at least 30 points in every game this season.

“Overall, in the league, I think it’s been higher scoring,” Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson told reporters this week in Calgary. “The rules definitely help the offence. I do feel like for us to beat Montreal, we’re going to have to tackle really well.”

Alexander has continued his remarkable ascent this season, ranking second in the CFL with 1,478 passing yards while throwing seven touchdown passes without a single interception.

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Across the field, Adams has rediscovered his elite form in Calgary. The former Alouettes quarterback is coming off a record-setting performance last week, completing 20 of 25 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. He became just the fifth player in CFL history to throw for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in a game.

Tyson Philpot knows exactly what kind of challenge awaits Montreal’s defence.

“It’s Vernon playing the football that Vernon Adams can play,” he said. “He can play to a high standard like that. I got nothing but the utmost respect for him.

“He’s going to go out there and put the ball in the right position. It’s awesome to see him doing that, but maybe not on Saturday. We’ll have a plan for him.”

Alexander and Adams remain close friends after getting to know each other during Alexander’s rookie season in Montreal.

“When I first signed with Montreal in February of 2022, he was training in Tacoma and I was training in Seattle,” Alexander recalled. “He invited me out to a throwing session with him. That speaks wonders to his character.

“He helped me so much when I was here with him. We talk probably once every couple weeks. We’re still good friends.”

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Adams also thinks back fondly on his early interactions with Alexander, but has his sights focused on the game.

“It’s not me versus him or anything like that,” said Adams. “It’s me just wanting to get better, be better than I was last week.

“I know he’s going to ball and I know he’s going to do his thing, but our defence is going to ball and do their thing, too. It should be a fun, exciting game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2026.