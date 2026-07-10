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Fire

Fraser Canyon wildfires continue to threaten residents, property

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brunswick Complex fires threaten Boston Bar'
Brunswick Complex fires threaten Boston Bar
WATCH: While the two wildfires near Boston Bar continue to grow, Global News went behind the fire line with local residents to take stock of the damage that's already been done. Taya Fast reports.
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Growing wildfires continue to threaten residents and property in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon.

The Brunswick Complex fires are flaring up, tearing through the forest and burning ever closer to Boston Bar.

The Ainslie Creek fire is now estimated to be more than 15,500 hectares in size, and the Brunswick Creek fire across the river is now at an estimated 2,600 hectares.

Wildfire crews are throwing everything at the out-of-control blaze that’s already destroyed a number of homes.

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Among the hardest hit is Blue Lake Resort north of Boothroyd.

The driveway to the resort is now lined with downed trees and debris is scattered everywhere.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires in the Fraser Canyon'
Wildfires in the Fraser Canyon

“As far as sleeping, you can’t sleep anyways because every time, you know, everything comes to your head and you’re just thinking of this little thing, that little thing,” Saeed Mansouri, operations manager at the resort who lost his house in the fire, said.

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“Yeah, this is how it is, but spirit is up.”

An evacuation alert is in place due to the Ainslie Creek wildfire and there are two evacuation alerts and seven evacuation orders in place for the Brunswick Creek fire.

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