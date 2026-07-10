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Crime

Driver clocked at nearly 200 km/h on Ontario highway: OPP

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 10, 2026 10:44 am
1 min read
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Project ERASE cracks down on street racing across GTA
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A 24-year-old driver is facing charges after police allege they travelled at nearly twice the speed limit on an Ontario highway.

An OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement near Greer Road in Huntsville shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday when they clocked a northbound vehicle travelling 197 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 km/h zone, according to a news release.

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The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged with stunt driving.

The driver had their licence suspended and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

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