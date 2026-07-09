Quebec population projected to dip until 2029 before stabilizing: statistics group

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Quebec’s statistics institute is projecting that the province’s population will decline slightly in the next few years before stabilizing.

New demographic projections released today show the population could drop by about 50,000 people between 2025 and 2029, due mostly to a reduction in temporary immigrants.

After that, the numbers are forecast to stabilize, with the population expected to plateau at about 9.17 million in the coming decades compared to 9.06 million in 2025.

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The Quebec City region is expected to have the highest growth rate until 2051, at 14 per cent, followed by the neighbouring Chaudière-Appalaches region at 11 per cent.

The Côte-Nord region north of the St. Lawrence River and the Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine region in the east are projected to register drops of 15 and 11 per cent, respectively.

The City of Montreal is also expected to see a decline in population, due in large part to a reduction in the number of immigrants and efforts to attract newcomers to the province’s regions.