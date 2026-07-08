Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged after 67 kg of cocaine seized in Saint-Sauveur, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
Police say the three appeared at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Friday on charges of importing cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. View image in full screen
Police say the three appeared at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Friday on charges of importing cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Three men are facing cocaine importation and trafficking charges following an RCMP-led operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 67 kilograms of cocaine from a home in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec.

RCMP said the July 3 operation, conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also led to the seizure of about $115,000 in cash, ammunition and several cell phones.

RCMP said the July 3 operation, conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also led to the seizure of about $115,000 in cash, ammunition and several cell phones. View image in full screen
RCMP said the July 3 operation, conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also led to the seizure of about $115,000 in cash, ammunition and several cell phones. RCMP

The accused are Rodrigue Gionet, 72, of Allardville, N.B., Sébastien Morel, 42, of Saint-Sauveur, Que., and Evens Pierrelouis, 50, of Saint-Sauveur, Que.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the three appeared at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Friday on charges of importing cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They remain in custody and were scheduled to return to court Tuesday for bail hearings.

Two other people were arrested during the operation, questioned and later released.

RCMP say they could face charges at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices