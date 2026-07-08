3 charged after 67 kg of cocaine seized in Saint-Sauveur, Que.

Three men are facing cocaine importation and trafficking charges following an RCMP-led operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 67 kilograms of cocaine from a home in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec.
RCMP said the July 3 operation, conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) also led to the seizure of about $115,000 in cash, ammunition and several cell phones.
The accused are Rodrigue Gionet, 72, of Allardville, N.B., Sébastien Morel, 42, of Saint-Sauveur, Que., and Evens Pierrelouis, 50, of Saint-Sauveur, Que.
Police say the three appeared at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on Friday on charges of importing cocaine and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
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They remain in custody and were scheduled to return to court Tuesday for bail hearings.
Two other people were arrested during the operation, questioned and later released.
RCMP say they could face charges at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing.
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