Man charged in Calgary stabbing that left victim with life-threatening injuries

Calgary police have laid a long list of charges against a 31-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed another man in the southwest community of Sunalta early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded around 7 a.m. to reports of a stabbing outside the Sunalta CTrain station.
When they arrived they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries who was rushed to hospital and has since been upgraded to stable condition.
Investigators believe the suspect was initially involved in altercation with four people earlier in the morning.
The people involved separated after witnesses intervened.
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However, police believe the suspect returned to the scene a short time later and stabbed the victim, who was one of the four people earlier involved.
The suspect was arrested a short time later after being located at a nearby residence.
He has been charged with:
- One count of aggravated assault
- One count of possession of a dangerous weapon
- One count of personation with intent
- One count of obstruction of a peace officer
- One count of identity fraud
- Three counts of failure to comply
He is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday.
Investigators are still interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about the incident, who are asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app, P3 Tips, from the app store.
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