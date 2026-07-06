City of Calgary has received 70 noise complaints so far during 2026 Stampede

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The City of Calgary said it has received a total of 70 noise complaints about various tents and events across the city during the first three days of this year’s Calgary Stampede.

They include 40 noise complaints concerning the Cowboys Music Festival, compared with 39 during the same period of time last year.

The city has also received 15 noise complaints about the Badlands Music Festival, compared to just six at this time last year.

Other noise complaints include 15 for the National Saloon, five for Whiskey Rose and one for Mexifest.

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The city says Community Safety Peace Officers are out each night taking noise readings in nearby residential locations.

On Sunday, night a ticket was issued to organizers of the Badlands Music Festival for exceeding their allowable maximum decibel limit.

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However, the city said the noise readings from the Cowboys Music Festival have so far been below their allowable limit, as prescribed in their Noise Exemption Permit.

Last year, the city said it received 225 noise complaints during the entire Stampede, with Cowboys being the subject of 125 of those complaints.

The large number of complaints prompted city council to make some changes to the city’s noise bylaw, including reducing the allowable noise levels.