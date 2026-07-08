SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Radio
Listen live
Connect
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ticats to start Dolegala at QB versus Roughriders

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2026 3:35 pm
1 min read
Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Jake Dolegala during warm up prior to CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Jake Dolegala during warm up prior to CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

HAMILTON – Jake Dolegala will start at quarterback on Sunday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton coach Scott Milanovich made the announcement Wednesday following the club’s practice. Dolegala will make his first start for the Ticats and just the 12th of his CFL career.

He will replace veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, who suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of Hamilton’s 14-13 home loss to Winnipeg. Mitchell was hurt while being sacked by Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost'
Touchdown Kelowna projects local business boost
Story continues below advertisement

Mitchell underwent successful ankle surgery Monday, and the Ticats (2-2) are expecting a full recovery. However, the 36-year-old native of Katy, Texas, is out indefinitely.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mitchell completed 18-of-29 passes for 228 yards and a TD and had staked Hamilton to a 13-4 lead before his injury. Dolegala and Canadian Tre Ford saw action following Mitchell’s departure, but both struggled.

Ford completed three-of-seven passes for 12 yards and an interception while both of Dolegala’s attempts were incomplete.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound Dolegala is in his second season with Hamilton and has been used primarily in short-yardage situations. He had two carries Sunday for five yards and this year has 14 rushing attempts for 22 yards and three touchdowns.

This will mark Dolegala’s first career start versus Saskatchewan (3-1), the team he began his CFL career with in 2022-23.

Dolegala has appeared in 37 career regular-season games with the Riders, B.C. Lions (2024) and Hamilton (2025-present). He has completed 247-of-396 passes (62.4 per cent) for 2,953 yards with 12 TDs and 11 interceptions.

Dolegala has also rushed 65 times for 184 yards (2.8-yard average) and 14 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices