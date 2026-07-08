Ticats to start Dolegala at QB versus Roughriders

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HAMILTON – Jake Dolegala will start at quarterback on Sunday when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Hamilton coach Scott Milanovich made the announcement Wednesday following the club’s practice. Dolegala will make his first start for the Ticats and just the 12th of his CFL career.

He will replace veteran Bo Levi Mitchell, who suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of Hamilton’s 14-13 home loss to Winnipeg. Mitchell was hurt while being sacked by Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jake Ceresna.

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Mitchell underwent successful ankle surgery Monday, and the Ticats (2-2) are expecting a full recovery. However, the 36-year-old native of Katy, Texas, is out indefinitely.

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Mitchell completed 18-of-29 passes for 228 yards and a TD and had staked Hamilton to a 13-4 lead before his injury. Dolegala and Canadian Tre Ford saw action following Mitchell’s departure, but both struggled.

Ford completed three-of-seven passes for 12 yards and an interception while both of Dolegala’s attempts were incomplete.

The six-foot-seven, 242-pound Dolegala is in his second season with Hamilton and has been used primarily in short-yardage situations. He had two carries Sunday for five yards and this year has 14 rushing attempts for 22 yards and three touchdowns.

This will mark Dolegala’s first career start versus Saskatchewan (3-1), the team he began his CFL career with in 2022-23.

Dolegala has appeared in 37 career regular-season games with the Riders, B.C. Lions (2024) and Hamilton (2025-present). He has completed 247-of-396 passes (62.4 per cent) for 2,953 yards with 12 TDs and 11 interceptions.

Dolegala has also rushed 65 times for 184 yards (2.8-yard average) and 14 touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.