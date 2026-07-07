Toronto Raptors welcome Lowry ‘home’ for retirement announcement

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Kyle Lowry, who starred in Toronto for nine seasons and was instrumental in the team’s only NBA title, is signing a one-day contract to retire as a Raptor.

The 40-year-old announced the decision Tuesday in a video posted to Instagram, saying: “Toronto. My home.”

The Raptors simultaneously posted a photo of Lowry in a Toronto jersey with the words “Welcome Home Kyle” and scheduled a news conference for later in the day with Lowry and general manager Bobby Webster.

Lowry joined Toronto from Houston before the 2012-13 season.

The team enjoyed its most successful run with Lowry at point guard, making the playoffs for seven straight seasons and winning the NBA championship in 2018-19.

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A six-time all-star with the Raptors, Lowry ranks among the franchise’s all-time leaders in games played, assists, steals and three-pointers.

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Lowry left Toronto in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat on Aug. 6, 2021, as the Raptors started to close the door on their championship era.

View image in full screen Former Toronto Raptors and now LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, receives his 2019 NBA championship ring from Raptors’ Kyle Lowry prior to NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Before arriving in Toronto, Lowry split six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He finished his 20-year NBA career after spending parts of three seasons with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

When Lowry left Toronto in 2021, he said he intended to end his career as a Raptor.

Lowry’s return and retirement come shortly after the team reacquired star forward Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to the 2019 title before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent.