Canada, Turkey launch free-trade agreement talks

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Canada and Turkey have formally launched negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA), Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Tuesday.

“The technical teams from both countries will undertake the necessary work to define the scope and ambition of the agreement and prepare for the first round of negotiations,” the office said in a statement.

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The move follows an agreement last month by Canadian and Turkish trade ministers to begin exploratory discussions‌ aimed at concluding a free-trade agreement.

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“Closer economic cooperation will support economic growth, support job creation, enhance competitiveness, strengthen supply chains, and help our businesses succeed in an increasingly dynamic global economy,” the statement added.