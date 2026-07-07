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3 comments

  1. Dave
    July 7, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Another MOU with a friendly nation for his idiots to drool over

  2. Anonymous
    July 7, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Yummy.More Turkey

  3. DOWN WITH CARNEY!!
    July 7, 2026 at 9:18 am

    So, more free trade ‘agreements’. Nothing solid actually traded, no dollars made for Canadians by Canadians. More wasted jet fuel and catered food for his wifey and himself. Another vacay for the PM. So sick of the charade being played by this f*scist pig.

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Canada

Canada, Turkey launch free-trade agreement talks

By Ruchika Khanna Reuters
Posted July 7, 2026 8:49 am
1 min read
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Canada and Turkey have formally launched negotiations for a free-trade agreement (FTA), Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Tuesday.

“The technical teams from both countries will undertake the necessary work to define the scope and ambition of the agreement and prepare for the first round of negotiations,” the office said in a statement.

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Carney to extend Turkey NATO trip, meet Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia

The move follows an agreement last month by Canadian and Turkish trade ministers to begin exploratory discussions‌ aimed at concluding a free-trade agreement.

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“Closer economic cooperation will support economic growth, support job creation, enhance competitiveness, strengthen supply chains, and help our businesses succeed in an increasingly dynamic global economy,” the statement added.

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