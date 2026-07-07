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Sports

Raptors hold news conference with ‘special guest’

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 4:01 am
1 min read
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The Toronto Raptors are hosting a morning news conference with a “special guest” for what the team is calling a “milestone announcement.”

General manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster will join the unidentified guest at the event, with the team’s cryptic announcement prompting speculation about who could appear.

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Longtime Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has also been considering retirement after 20 NBA seasons and has often said he wants to retire as a member of the franchise.

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Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto, helping the Raptors win their first NBA championship in 2019 while earning all six of his all-star selections with the club.

The team has not disclosed the identity of the special guest or provided further details about the announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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