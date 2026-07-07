Raptors hold news conference with ‘special guest’

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Raptors are hosting a morning news conference with a “special guest” for what the team is calling a “milestone announcement.”

General manager and executive vice-president Bobby Webster will join the unidentified guest at the event, with the team’s cryptic announcement prompting speculation about who could appear.

The Raptors have agreed to a blockbuster trade to bring 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto from the Los Angeles Clippers, although the deal has not yet been announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Longtime Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has also been considering retirement after 20 NBA seasons and has often said he wants to retire as a member of the franchise.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Lowry spent nine seasons in Toronto, helping the Raptors win their first NBA championship in 2019 while earning all six of his all-star selections with the club.

The team has not disclosed the identity of the special guest or provided further details about the announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2026.