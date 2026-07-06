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Canada

NDG residents complain about noise, safety concerns after BIXI station installed near homes

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 8:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sound of new Bixi stand isn’t sitting well with some NDG residents'
Sound of new Bixi stand isn’t sitting well with some NDG residents
A number of NDG residents are demanding answers from the borough about the decision to install a large Bixi docking station just metres away from their homes. The residents argue that there was no communication from the city about its installation and now the accompanying noise is making living conditions worse. Phil Carpenter reports.
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Some residents in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood are demanding answers from local officials after a BIXI docking station was installed just metres from their homes.

The 30-unit station was recently set up on De Maisonneuve Boulevard near Grey Avenue, prompting complaints from nearby residents who say they were not consulted about the project and are now dealing with excessive noise and safety concerns.

Jean Larouche, who lives less than five metres from the station, said she and her neighbours were surprised to see the docking station placed in a residential area.

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Residents say the noise comes from bikes being docked and removed throughout the day and night, as well as from workers replenishing the station with bicycles in the evenings.

Larouche said the activity often continues late into the night, particularly on weekends.

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Neighbour Sorina Draghicescu said the station’s proximity to homes has affected residents’ sense of privacy and safety. She also expressed concerns about increased bicycle traffic and the potential for collisions involving motorists unfamiliar with the station’s location.

Residents question why the docking station was not installed closer to nearby Vendôme métro station instead.

According to a spokesperson for the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, the station was temporarily relocated from its usual location on Marlowe Avenue near De Maisonneuve Boulevard to accommodate Hydro-Québec work.

The borough said placing the station in front of Vendôme métro was not possible for safety and operational reasons. Officials could not provide a timeline for when the work on Marlowe Avenue will be completed.

Hydro-Québec did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.

Residents plan to raise the issue at the next borough council meeting.

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