Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Scarborough hospital, clinic

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Health officials in Toronto are warning the public they may have been exposed to measles if they visited a Scarborough hospital or walk-in clinic last week.

Officials say the exposure is linked to a travel-related case of measles but did not give further details.

Toronto Public Health says the public may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus at the Scarborough Health Network General Hospital emergency waiting room on June 28 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the hospital’s kids out-patient clinic on June 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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Officials say exposure may have also occurred at the Markington Family Care and Walk-in Clinic on June 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone exposed to measles should check that they’ve been fully vaccinated against the disease, officials say, and monitor for symptoms like fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and rashes until July 21.

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Parents and guardians of infants under one year old who may have been exposed are urged to contact Toronto Public Health or 311 immediately for possible treatment.

The health agency says measles spreads when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks and can stay in the air or on surfaces for more than two hours.

Toronto Public Health says it’s confirmed five cases of measles linked to international travel this year.