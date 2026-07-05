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2 comments

  1. Jack
    July 5, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    Good. Let them sit for a few months, like 6 months without pay and only THEN will they realize that not having any income to pay for their mortgages, food and clothing they were lucky they EVEN HAD JOBS. To bad that others who do NOT belong to UNIONS will end up having their cost of living go UP to pay for all these UNION wage increases all the time.

  2. Canada is a Joke!
    July 5, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    What do these union workers want $250 /hr … go eff yourself you bums!

    You already get a cushy pension when you retire.

    Go back to your CUNTry you scab!!

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Unionized workers who look after regional parks like Grouse Mountain walk off job

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2026 4:32 pm
1 min read
downtown Vancouver View image in full screen
B.C. Place stadium, the downtown core and central Vancouver are seen from Grouse Mountain, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
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The union representing workers who operate and maintain regional services in Metro Vancouver says it is now considering a full-blown strike.

The announcement from the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees’ Union comes as part of escalating job actions, which on Sunday included news that union members responsible for taking care of parks were walking off the job.

The union says the workers responsible for 25 popular regional parks such as Grouse Mountain and Capilano Regional Parks in North Vancouver are on strike indefinitely.

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Union president Jesse Medeiros says the parks will be without the workers who fix trails, collect garbage and provide immediate first aid for injuries, among other duties.

Medeiros says a full-scale, indefinite strike by all its regional services members is possible if the union does not see “significant movement toward a new, reasonable collective agreement.”

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The union represents about 700 workers operating various regional services such as park and wastewater facilities and it says it has been without a new contract for 18 months.

A statement from the union says that 15 staff deemed essential by the Labour Relations Board will perform services at the regional parks now part of the strike.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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