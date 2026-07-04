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Canada

3 hurt, 2 arrested after confrontation near Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted July 4, 2026 6:18 pm
1 min read
A view of a Victoria police cruiser. View image in full screen
A view of a Victoria police cruiser. Chad Hipolito/ CP
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Two people have been arrested after an alleged assault with a weapon near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria on Friday night that left three people injured.

Victoria police say officers were called to the area of Dallas Road near Beacon Hill Park shortly after 10 p.m. following reports of a confrontation involving multiple people, according to a news release.

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Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said two of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been released.

Officers arrested two people at the scene, neither of whom was injured. Police said one of those arrested is a youth. Both remain in custody.

The Victoria Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which remains in its early stages.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact authorities.

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