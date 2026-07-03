The stampede Edge: Father, son compete at the Calgary Stampede 100 years apart

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An Alberta man continues to blaze his own trail at the Calgary Stampede 100 years after his father competed on the same grounds.

Lynn Edge is a steer breeder from Cochrane, Alta., and has been competing in the horse cutting competition at the Calgary Stampede for the past 25 years.

“It’s sort of western lifestyle we used to do back home, and we were actually sorting cattle,” he says.

View image in full screen Lynn Edge competing in the Horse Cutting competition at the Calgary Stampede on July 2, 2026. Craig Momney / Global News

Lynn has won several accolades in cutting, including the 2023 Canadian Championship in the $5,000 Novice Horse, and most recently the Canadian Championship in the $50,000 Novice Horse which he did in 2025.

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“Well, he’s a good rider,” says Lynn’s wife, Judy Edge. “He’s been riding ever since he been little so, you know … that’s part of what he’s done.”

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Judy says a lot of what Lynn has done in his career is thanks to the help of his father Norman Frank Edge, who was a Rodeo competitor at the Calgary Stampede back in the 1920s.

“When Guy Weadick was putting on shows here at Calgary the very first stampede, my dad competed in that and then in 1922 through to 1929, he competed aggressively, he won Calgary a couple of times,” says Lynn..

“We’ve been doing it in the family for a lot of times and if you look at it, he won it in (19)25 and (19)27, and we’re now in 2027 or getting close. That’s 100 years apart so that’s pretty cool,” he adds.

The family says Norman’s accomplishments include winning the Brahma Steer Riding in 1927, the Bareback Championship in 1928 and the Wild Horse Race with Oille Edge and Johnny Munro in 1929.

View image in full screen Norman Edge (right) stands with other champions from 1927. Credit: Calgary Stampede Collection & Archives

In 2017, Norman was recognized by the town of Cochrane when they put his image on the back of the $20 bill of the town’s currency. He was also inducted into the Canadian Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1983.

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“It makes you very proud to know that our family has been here and we’ve been involved with the Calgary Stampede for a long time,” says Judy.

While the family says their children aren’t interested in continuing in the family’s stampede legacy, their granddaughter may be the next in line.

“It’s hard to say she’s interested in horses but when she’s not close by on the ranch, it makes a difference,” says Judy.

“She’s only 15,” says Lynn. “But she’s starting to ride and in fact, she’s riding the cutting horse that I won the ($50,000) AM on.”

A championship horse for what could be the next Edge champion.