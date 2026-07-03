Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Dave
    July 3, 2026 at 3:27 pm

    Just because someone whines doesnt mean they should be listened to.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environmentalists have mixed reactions to Quebec-Ottawa caribou funding deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 3:19 pm
1 min read
The federal government and the government of Quebec say they're confident that a deal to protected endangered caribou populations in the province will be reached. Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada. View image in full screen
The federal government and the government of Quebec say they're confident that a deal to protected endangered caribou populations in the province will be reached. Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada. Nathan Denette/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environmentalists are divided on whether a new funding deal reached between Quebec and the federal government will help save the province’s dwindling caribou herds.

The executive director of environmental group SNAP Québec says the agreement announced earlier this week is a step in the right direction.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Alain Branchaud says the deal signals an openness by the Quebec government to collaborate with Ottawa on caribou protection, which includes the province agreeing to publish reports on how it’s using the money.

But he says more action is still needed, as is compensation for Quebec logging communities whose activities would be disrupted by meaningful conservation action.

The agreement will see Ottawa send Quebec $25 million over five years for caribou conservation initiatives, as well as another $15 million to Indigenous communities.

Retired Université de Sherbrooke biology professor Marco Festa-Bianchet sees the announcement as a smokescreen that gives the illusion of progress while nothing concrete is done for caribou.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices