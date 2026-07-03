Calgary police seek suspect in violent downtown assault

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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for a violent assault in downtown Calgary.

It happened on Sunday, June 14, around 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Stephen Avenue and 2 Street Southwest.

Investigators believe three men were waiting for transportation when they saw a man and a woman engaged in what appeared to be a verbal argument.

One of the men approached the woman to check on her well-being — and that’s when police say the suspect assaulted all three of the men without warning.

View image in full screen Calgary police have released CCTV images of the suspect, and while his face isn’t clearly visible, investigators say he was wearing distinctive clothing that they hope someone will recognize. Source: Calgary police

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries that required medical treatment and the third victim sustained minor injuries.

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Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene northbound on 2 Street Southwest, while the woman left the area separately with a group of other women.

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Investigators obtained security video of the incident and released images from it, in hopes the public may be able to identify him.

While there is no clear view of the suspect’s face, he was wearing some distinctive clothing that investigators hope someone may recognize.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the suspect or the clothing he was wearing is being asked to call police.

Police are making a special plea to anyone who works at a nearby restaurant, bar or business and anyone who may have been with the pair earlier in the evening.

Tips can be submitted to Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

They can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.