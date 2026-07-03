Olympians trade skis and skates for hats and boots in Calgary Stampede parade

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A pair of Winter Olympians are set to trade in their skis and skates for hats and boots today as the Calgary Stampede parade kicks off 10 days of western-themed festivities.

Medallists and parade marshals Mikael Kingsbury and Courtney Sarault are to lead the procession along the city’s downtown streets.

Many Calgarians get the morning off to attend the show, with diehards arriving hours before the parade begins. They camp out in lawn chairs and with umbrellas to brave the elements to get prime spots along the route.

Kingsbury, a Quebec-born moguls skier, said he hasn’t had much experience riding horses.

“I’m a beginner, but I like to try new stuff and learn,” he said.

“Nervous? Yes and no. I’m excited. If you tell me that the horse is not going to behave and it’s going to run everywhere, maybe, but I think the horse will be well-trained and it isn’t going to be a problem.”

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Sarault, a short track speedskater from Moncton, N.B., is particularly excited about the wardrobe.

2:00 Floats get the finishing touches just in time for Friday morning’s Stampede Parade

“I’m so excited about the hat and the outfit. When they asked me what I wanted, I said make sure it’s western to my core.”

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The Stampede, which runs through July 12, is an economic booster for the city, said Joel Cowley, the Stampede’s CEO.

“That is clearly evidenced by the 2025 economic impact study, which showed, because the Calgary Stampede event exists, Alberta benefits in the form of $389 million of economic impact,” Cowley said.

“Here, locally, about 90 per cent of that $389 million is experienced right here in Calgary.”

The Stampede typically attracts more than one million visitors a year. Last year’s attendance was 1,470,288.

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“I often get asked what’s your attendance goal? I don’t have an attendance goal. Because there are elements, particularly the whether, which are outside of our control. The broader economy is outside of our control,” Cowley added.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas said a lot of deals get done during Stampede and, when it comes to politicians, they tend to leave their agendas at the door.

“Stampede has always been political in that, yes, it is probably the world’s première politician petting zoo,” Farkas said with a chuckle.

“It’s always been political, but it’s never really been about politics. Where else in this country can you see people parking their political allegiances at the door and coming together to party?”

Last-minute details were being finished up on the Stampede grounds Thursday afternoon. The rides were up. The concessions were fully stocked.

Scooter (Greg) Korek, vice-president of client services for North American Midway Entertainment, is from Calgary and joined the midway when he was 17.

“I don’t think I’ve missed a day yet. It’s been an incredible roller-coaster ride … and it’s been an amazing career,” he said.

“I like it so much because each day I get to wake up and help entertain 100,000 people.”