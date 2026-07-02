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Sports

The Riders vault with Rob Vanstone

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 6:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Riders Vault with Rob Vanstone'
The Riders Vault with Rob Vanstone
WATCH: When it comes to knowing the Green and White, nobody is more knowledgeable than Saskatchewan Roughriders historian Rob Vanstone. From player history to team records, stats and milestones, he knows it all. Rylee Cohen sits down with him to dig into the Riders vault.
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When it comes to knowing the green and white, nobody is more knowledgeable than Saskatchewan Roughriders historian Rob Vanstone.

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From player history to team records, statistics and milestones, he knows it all. Rylee Cohen sat down with Vanstone to dig into the Riders vault.

Watch more in the video above. 

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