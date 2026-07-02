The Riders vault with Rob Vanstone

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When it comes to knowing the green and white, nobody is more knowledgeable than Saskatchewan Roughriders historian Rob Vanstone.

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From player history to team records, statistics and milestones, he knows it all. Rylee Cohen sat down with Vanstone to dig into the Riders vault.

Watch more in the video above.