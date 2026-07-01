Ticats’ Bo Levi Mitchell on a nice roll of late

Send this page to someone via email

Bo Levi Mitchell has been on a nice roll of late.

Over his last two starts, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ veteran quarterback has completed 34-of-42 passes (80.9 per cent) for 572 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s had six completions of 30 or more yards and amassed perfect efficiency ratings of 158.3.

Mitchell is only the eighth quarterback to post consecutive perfect ratings and first since Toronto’s Ricky Ray in 2013.

That’s bad news the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1-2), who’ll be at Hamilton Stadium on Sunday night to face a rested Ticats squad coming off a bye week. Since 2018, Hamilton (2-1) is 14-5 off a bye and has won six of its last seven home matchups versus the Bombers.

Mitchell, 36, has a 14-9 record versus Winnipeg and this season is 12-for-12 in red-zone passing with four touchdowns. He enters Sunday’s game tied with Ray for sixth in all-time wins (112).

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran Bombers starter Zach Collaros is 6-5 all-time versus Hamilton. He threw for 421 yards in a 37-27 home loss to the Ticats on June 11.

Collaros needs just seven passing yards to move past Khari Jones (20,175) into second on Winnipeg’s all-time list.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bombers receiver Tim White plays his first game as a visitor at Hamilton Stadium. White spent five seasons with the Ticats (383 catches, 5,488 yards, 33 TDs) before signing with Winnipeg this off-season.

Despite Mitchell’s stellar play, Hamilton ranks seventh in passing yards (380.3 per game) and rushing (70.3) this season. Winnipeg counters with a defence that’s tops against the pass (264.3 yards) but allows a CFL-high 154.3 yards on the ground per game.

Pick: Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto Argonauts vs. Calgary Stampeders (Thursday night)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (1-2) are second overall in rushing (125 yards per game) while Toronto (2-1) boasts the league’s top rushing defence (58.7) heading into the second annual Stampede Bowl. The Argos handed Saskatchewan its first loss last week and lead the CFL in points per game (38) while Calgary is second (35.3). Toronto’s Chad Kelly is averaging 397 yards passing per game and has a league-high nine TDs. Stamps starter Vernon Adams Jr. hasn’t thrown an interception in his last 145 attempts but is 4-5 all-time versus Toronto. Calgary comes off a 41-33 win over B.C. and is tied for the league lead in sacks (seven).

Pick: Toronto.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Ottawa Redblacks (Friday night)

At Ottawa, Jake Maier faces his former team after serving as a backup last season with the defending Grey Cup champs. But Maier is 5-2 all-time versus Saskatchewan (2-1). Redblacks linebacker A.J. Allen also faces his former team for the first time. Kalil Pimpleton had 338 combined yards in last week’s 37-35 loss to Montreal, including a 94-yard kickoff return TD. Saskatchewan starter Trevor Harris is 10-4 all-time versus Ottawa (0-3) and comes off his 11th career 400-yard passing game. Receiver KeeSean Johnson has registered TD grabs in each of his last two contests.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Elks vs. B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Kelowna, B.C., Edmonton (3-0) looks to start a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2017 when it went 7-0. The Elks boast the CFL’s top ground game (148 yards per game) anchored by the rushing leader Justin Rankin (387 yards, 8.4-yard average, four TDs). They’re also tops in turnover ratio (+6) and tied for first in forced turnovers (10). The Lions (0-3) began 2011 0-4 but went on to win the Grey Cup that year, their last CFL title. B.C.’s Nathan Rourke has never lost four straight CFL starts and is 6-0 versus the Elks. Rourke is also tied for the league lead with 35 completions between 10-to-19 yards.

Pick: Edmonton.

Last week: 3-1.

Overall: 7-7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.