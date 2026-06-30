2 men arrested in connection with ‘violent’ sexual assault in Victoria

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WARNING: This story contains details that may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Victoria police say two men are in custody and facing charges in connection with a violent sexual assault at a home in the 1100 block of Meares Street.

Deputy police chief Jamie McRae told reporters on Tuesday that Victoria police were called on June 20 by Nanaimo RCMP to investigate a matter reported to them that morning.

“A woman reported to police that (on June 19) a man drove her from Nanaimo to a residence in Victoria where she was introduced to a second man,” McRae said.

“She said while at the residence she was sexually assaulted multiple times and prevented from leaving.”

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McRae added that the woman, a young adult, was driven back to Nanaimo on June 20 and that’s when she reported it to police.

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On June 21, Victoria police arrested two men in connection with the case and they remain in police custody.

Rahul Chahar, 24, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and attempting to choke to overcome resistance.

Nagender Nagender, 22, has been charged with trafficking in persons.

According to the Criminal Code of Canada, trafficking in persons “involves the recruitment, transportation, harbouring and/or control of the movement of persons for the purpose of exploitation, typically for sexual exploitation or forced labour.

“Victims are required to provide (or offer to provide) their services or labour as a result of conduct that, in all the circumstances, could reasonably be expected to cause the victim to fear for their own safety — or for the safety of someone known to them — if they refuse to provide that service or labour.”

“The allegations in this case are serious and deeply concerning,” McRae said.

“We recognize that hearing about this kind of file in our community can affect people’s sense of safety and well-being.”

McRae also thanked the woman for coming forward.

The two men are set to appear in court on July 2.

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If anyone has information on this case or information that may be related to it, Victoria police said that anyone can contact the E-Comm non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, and reference file number 26-25036.