More than 1.2 million Thermos products recalled following reported injuries

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A recall of more than 1.2 million Thermos-brand items has been triggered by the company due to the risk of potential injuries.

The recall includes Stainless King Food Jars manufactured before July 2023, with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020.

The Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottle was also included in the recall, with model number SK3010. This product was discontinued in 2016.

Health Canada released a consumer product recall Monday, advising consumers that the products could pose a hazard of impact and laceration.

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“If perishable food or beverages are stored in the container for an extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, posing serious impact injury and laceration hazards,” the recall reads. “The stopper of the recalled Food Jars and Food & Beverage Bottles does not have a pressure relief in the center.”

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As of June 24, the company has received 10 reports of incidents in Canada and three reports of injuries.

Canadian Thermos Products Inc. states on its website that a total of 1,209,104 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between January 2009 and November 2021.

Consumers have been advised to “immediately stop using the recalled products and visit the Canadian Thermos Products Inc. website for more information.”

Global News has reached out to Canadian Thermos Products Inc. for comment.