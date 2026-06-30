5 people rescued after their vessel hits a reef, sinks near Saturna Island

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Five people were rescued on Monday after their vessel sank near Saturna Island.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre told Global News that it was called to the incident in Winter Cove after 5 p.m.

The centre said the vessel was travelling at high speeds when it struck a reef.

As it began sinking, a person on a nearby personal watercraft told the group to put on their life-jackets.

Nearby boaters also responded and pulled the five people out of the water, according to the centre. It had also dispatched a hovercraft, and RCMP and search and rescue crews were also called.

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No injuries were reported.

The co-ordination centre is urging everyone to wear their life-jackets and be responsible on the water.

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3:23 Six people presumed drowned after boat sinks

This incident happened one day after six people were presumed drowned after their charter boat sank in the Roberts Bank area.

Officials said four other people were rescued.

No one was wearing a life-jacket in that incident.