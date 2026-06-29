Canadian Forces suspend search for 6 missing people, RCMP take over operation

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Armed Forces say they’ve suspended their search and rescue for six people still missing in the waters off the coast of Greater Vancouver and turned the operation over to RCMP.

The military, with help from the RCMP and BC Ferries, launched a massive search after a charter boat sank off the coast of Richmond, B.C.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Victoria was notified by a civilian vessel at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday that there were several people in the water without personal flotation devices approximately 10 nautical miles southwest of Vancouver International Airport.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s believed 10 people were on board the vessel when it began taking on water, RCMP said in a statement late Sunday.

A Cormorant helicopter and Kingfisher aircraft were dispatched, with the Canadian Coast Guard Hovercraft Siyay and Main lifeboat station Ganges also sent. RCMSAR auxiliary stations 6, 7, 8 and BC Ferries vessels were also dispatched to help in the search and rescue operation.

Story continues below advertisement

By 1:15 p.m., the military and RCMP say four people had been taken to Sea Island Coast Guard Station before being transferred to emergency health services.

The search continued for the six people believed still in the water, but CAF says that at 9:45 p.m., a decision was made to suspend the search and rescue operation. They then transitioned the operation to RCMP.

Global News has contacted RCMP for further details.

— with files from Global News’ Jacob New