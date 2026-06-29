Annual Saskatoon Pride Parade draws crowd of 10,000

Send this page to someone via email

The 2026 Saskatoon Pride Parade attracted about 10,000 people again this year for its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

Saskatoon Pride, which hosts the event, says Pride is more important now than ever in Saskatchewan.

“We are still living under Bill 137 that is actively harming our queer and trans youth and forcing youth into the closet or forcing them out in unsafe homes,” said Blake Tait, co-chair of Saskatoon Pride. “And so being able to show that there is a queer community, that there are people who love you no matter who you are, especially our queer or trans youth, is so important.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

And with the love and support very visible at the parade, he says the event has been growing in recent years.

Parade goers and participants say inclusivity is growing, but there is still work to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above to see more on the 2026 Saskatoon Pride Parade and what changes people would like to see.