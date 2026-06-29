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Canada

Annual Saskatoon Pride Parade draws crowd of 10,000

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 8:54 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon 2026 Pride Parade'
Saskatoon 2026 Pride Parade
WATCH: Saskatoon's annual Pride parade drew in big crowds again this year. Ashley Beherns spoke with people about the event and what they would like to see more of in the city.
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The 2026 Saskatoon Pride Parade attracted about 10,000 people again this year for its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

Saskatoon Pride, which hosts the event, says Pride is more important now than ever in Saskatchewan.

“We are still living under Bill 137 that is actively harming our queer and trans youth and forcing youth into the closet or forcing them out in unsafe homes,” said Blake Tait, co-chair of Saskatoon Pride. “And so being able to show that there is a queer community, that there are people who love you no matter who you are, especially our queer or trans youth, is so important.”

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And with the love and support very visible at the parade, he says the event has been growing in recent years.

Parade goers and participants say inclusivity is growing, but there is still work to be done.

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Watch the video above to see more on the 2026 Saskatoon Pride Parade and what changes people would like to see.

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