Manitoba wildfire forces mandatory evacuation of Lynn Lake

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Residents of Lynn Lake, Man., were told to evacuate their community Saturday as a rapidly advancing wildfire posed an imminent threat to the region.

Several social media posts from the town instructed residents to head south after the town was directed by Manitoba Wildfire Services to order the evacuation.

Evacuation flights were being arranged from the Lynn Lake airport for residents who needed assistance, with bus transportation available from the Town Office to the airport.

Officials asked residents to pre-register to help coordinate accommodations and support services as quickly and efficiently as possible.

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A reception centre has been established at the Victoria Inn in Brandon. Residents were strongly encouraged to stay with family or friends first. Hotel accommodations have been arranged for those who require them.

In a statement, Manitoba Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Min Naylor said the province is working closely with local authorities, First Nations and municipalities to support the evacuation effort.

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Naylor said Manitoba Emergency Management Organization staff are on the ground coordinating the response, while crews continue working to fight the fire and put value protection measures in place.

“We know this is a challenging and stressful time for families and communities. Our priority is keeping Manitobans safe,” Naylor said, adding the province is ensuring evacuees have access to accommodations and other supports.

Officials reminded evacuees to bring government-issued identification, prescription medications, medical supplies, essential personal belongings and necessary supplies for themselves, their families and pets.

The Town of Lynn Lake said the safety of residents remained its highest priority and urged everyone to follow the directions of Manitoba Wildfire Services and emergency officials.

More updates will be shared through the town’s official Facebook page as information becomes available.