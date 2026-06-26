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Sports

Edmonton Elks beat Blue Bombers 23-18

By Jim Bender The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2026 12:01 am
2 min read
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) disputes a no touchdown call by the referees during CFL action against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on June 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) disputes a no touchdown call by the referees during CFL action against the Blue Bombers in Winnipeg on June 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
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WINNIPEG – Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo led the Elks on a late touchdown drive in a 23-18 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before a sold-out crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.

With less than three minutes to play Fajardo found TJ Luther on an eight-yard touchdown pass to complete a nine-play, 57-yard drive. A two-point convert attempt failed.

The Blue Bombers tried to drive in the final minute but got as far as Edmonton’s 17-yard line before time expired.

The Elks are 3-0 for the first time since 2017. The Bombers fell to 1-2.

Fajardo completed 23 of 35 passes for 267 yards and one touchdown while running back Justin Rankin rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries.

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Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros got his team back in the game after falling behind 17-0 in the first half. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

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Collaros capped a six-play, 69-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brady Oliveira early in the fourth quarter. Sergio Castillo’s convert gave Winnipeg an 18-17 lead.

The Elks scored on their first possession of the game. Rankin scored on a five-yard TD run to cap a seven-play, 100-yard drive and Blanchard converted.

Oliveira fumbled at Edmonton’s 13-yard line later in the quarter and the Elks returned it deep in Winnipeg territory. However, the defence held and Blanchard kicked a 15-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Edmonton was gifted a Dante Daniels fumble at Winnipeg’s 30-yard line. Five plays later, backup quarterback Cole Snyder scored on a one-yard plunge and Blanchard converted.

The Bombers hit the scoreboard for the first time in the last minute of the first half.

Collaros capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown strike to Tim White. Castillo’s convert made it 17-7 with four seconds left in the half.

It was Winnipeg’s record 16th straight capacity crowd. The CFL record is 23 (Saskatchewan Roughriders).

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COMING UP

The Elks will play the Lions in B.C. on July 4.

The Bombers will face the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on July 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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