Saskatoon city council green-lights Muskeg Lake Cree Nation DEED negotiations

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Saskatoon city council is giving administration the green light to begin negotiations with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation on a potential strategic partnership to develop a new downtown event and entertainment district.

The move clears the way for talks about Indigenous ownership of the major project worth upwards of $1.6 billion.

Council voted unanimously to move forward on talks.

“If this is the next step, it is a mighty one,” said Mayor Cynthia Block.

Overall, there is a lot of optimism among council, with some even expressing a sense of urgency. Coun. Troy Davies said he is open to talking to anyone, anytime.

“Because, as of right now, where we stand in the city of Saskatoon, where we stand with our current arena, there is no plan,” Davies said.

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The blessing to move forward allows administration to work on defining a partnership structure and land development arrangements.

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The lands for the venue could potentially be established as new urban reserves within Saskatoon, something Muskeg Lake Cree Nation Chief Kelly Wolfe describes as a step toward reconciliation.

“But also, it opens doors to federal grants the First Nation may have access to that we’re willing to share with the project as well,” Kelly said.

But some on city council urged caution.

“There is a reason we don’t see sole source negotiations on a project of this scale,” said Coun. Robert Pearce.

He said putting out an expression of interest on the project would be preferable.

Pierce noted a survey he recently conducted that told him people want more transparency from the city.

Coun. Randy Donauer is confident in moving forward as is, calling it the first step and saying any potential agreement will need to be carefully considered and approved by both councils.

“I trust the advice and the legal advice that this is an appropriate way to go,” said Donauer.

But council is stressing that this is just a first step, saying any potential agreement will need to be carefully considered and approved by both councils.

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Once negotiations have advanced to the point where key terms are sufficiently defined, administration will report back to city council.

Earlier this year, city council rejected a proposal from administration to enter into an agreement with U.S.-based Oak View Group 360 to manage the arena.

The city is seeking both provincial and federal funding for the project and has committed that no municipal tax increase would fund the project.