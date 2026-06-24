Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. murder suspect evidence at trial ‘not credible’ or ‘logical,’ Crown lawyer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2026 2:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opening statements in Stefanski murder trial'
Opening statements in Stefanski murder trial
RELATED: As the second-degree murder trial of Vitaly Stefanski gets underway, a Crown lawyer says Stefanski emerged shoeless from the forest near Lumby and admitted to police that he had killed his ex-wife Tatjana Stefanski. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports. – May 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A prosecutor in the trial of the man accused of killing Tatjana Stefanski more than two years ago says in her closing arguments that the only reasonable conclusion is that the man “murdered his ex-wife by stabbing her to death.”

Laura Drake told the B.C. Supreme Court jury in Kamloops that Vitali Stefanski’s evidence at trial “cannot and should not raise reasonable doubt,” calling it self-serving and inconsistent with common sense, logic or the physical evidence presented during the trial.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stefanski pleaded not guilty last month to second-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, whose body was found with numerous stab wounds off a rural forest road near Lumby, B.C., in 2024.

He testified earlier this month that Tatjana Stefanski had stabbed herself in his car, and he denied dumping her body, instead saying she slipped from his grasp by the road.

Story continues below advertisement

He also rejected earlier testimony from two Mounties who said he had confessed to killing his ex-wife when he emerged shoeless from the forest while officers were following a tow truck pulling Stefanski’s bloodstained car.

Tatjana Stefanski’s body was found several kilometres away later that day.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices