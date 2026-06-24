Fentanyl, carfentanil seized from suspected drug lab in Kingston, Ont.

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Three people have been arrested after Kingston police seized fentanyl, carfentanil and several weapons during a raid last week.

Officers executed a search warrant on June 18 at an apartment building near Leroy Grant Drive and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard as part of a larger investigation, according to a news release from Kingston police Tuesday.

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While executing a search warrant, two individuals identified as the primary targets of the investigation were taken into custody.

Investigators allege the apartment unit was being used to process and prepare “highly toxic controlled substances,” including fentanyl and carfentanil — a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than fentanyl — for distribution.

Police also seized several items, including a loaded crossbow, a concealed ballistic vest and a firearm designed to resemble a credit card that is capable of firing .22-calibre ammunition.

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A third man was also arrested during the raid after allegedly attending the apartment to purchase drugs.

All three were held in custody pending bail hearings.