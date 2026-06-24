ANALYSIS: If Winnipeg Jets are going to trade Connor Hellebuyck, now is the time

If you like NHL horse trading, this is the week for you in hockey.

And as it progresses, the Winnipeg Jets just might be involved in moving one of their own thoroughbreds.

Has Connor Hellebuyck played his last game as a Jet? Was his final appearance in net as a member of the city’s NHL team a 6-2 loss in Vegas on April 13?

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If the rumours are true, then life without the three-time Vezina Trophy winner is soon to be a reality in this market.

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Now, it should be noted that any exit out of Manitoba would be forced by the Michigan product himself and not by the Jets. But if Winnipeg feels there is no chance to reconcile, and for Hellebuyck to fulfil any of the remaining five years on his current contract with the team, then the business of facilitating his departure must be done in earnest.

Which brings us to this week – or at least the last few days of it and into one of the most important periods of the off-season, with the amateur draft slated for this weekend and free agency commencing four days after that.

It is during this stretch, particularly leading up to Friday’s first round, that teams seem more willing to part with draft capital or other assets to better their team.

For Winnipeg, it would then appear that between now and then, the time is nigh to get the best return for Hellebuyck by parlaying him into something they covet, like a second-line centre or a top defenceman. Anything short of that and you’re probably holding out and trusting that patience provides the necessary bounty at a sooner-than-later date.

And judging by the volume of trades and collateral changing hands the last three days across the NHL, the next 72 hours could be the best time for the Jets to move on from Hellebuyck and to their roster betterment.

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After all, if Hellebuyck — by his own choice — has played his last game with Winnipeg, then this might be the best week in terms of leverage for the Jets to move on from the goaltender and net the best return they can in exchange.