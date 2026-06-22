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Crime

2 RCMP officers shot after standoff at Saskatchewan home

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 22, 2026 11:35 am
1 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Police give update after 2 RCMP hurt in shooting
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Two Saskatchewan RCMP officers were seriously injured Sunday after being shot during an armed standoff inside a home.

The incident unfolded around 9:35 p.m. at the residence, which was on 8th Avenue West in Melville, Sask.

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The two  officers were shot as they arrived at the home, police said in a news release. Both were taken to hospital in serious condition.

A man, who was alleged armed and was inside the home, stayed inside until around 2 a.m. Monday. Eventually, he and another person left the house. They were both arrested, but one was released without charges.

There was no word on charges regarding the other individual, but the RCMP are scheduled to hold an update shortly.

More to come.

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