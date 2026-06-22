Driver critically hurt during officer-involved shooting in Calgary

An officer-involved shooting in Calgary Sunday afternoon left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Calgary police said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the matter, which unfolded on Deerfoot Trail at roughly 4:17 p.m.
Police were called for multiple reports of an erratic driver, it said in a news release.
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“It is believed the same person has been responsible for driving erratically and fleeing from police over the past 24 hours,” police said, adding officers brought the vehicle to a stop along Deerfoot Trail between 16 Avenue and Memorial Drive S.E.
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“As police worked to bring the driver into custody, a confrontation occurred, resulting in multiple officers using a variety of use-of-force tools, including one officer discharging their service firearm. The affected person was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.”
No other injuries were reported.
An ASIRT investigation is underway.
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