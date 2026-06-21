Oilers ink forward Dickinson to five-year contract

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jason Dickinson to a five-year contract, the NHL club announced Sunday.
The deal has a US$4 million average annual value.
Dickinson was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at last season’s trade deadline and was set to become a free agent in July.
The 30-year-old appeared in 17 regular season games for the Oilers in 2025-26 tallying a goal along with three assists. In Chicago, he had six goals and seven assists in 47 games.
Get breaking National news
Dickinson dressed in four post-season games for Edmonton, scoring a pair of goals and an assist.
The six-foot-two, 200-pounder from Georgetown, Ont., was a first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2013 draft by Dallas. He has 172 points (75 goals, 92 assists) in 566 career games having also made a stop in Vancouver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.
Write a comment