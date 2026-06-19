Robbery suspect steals cop car, triggers lengthy chase: Montreal police

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A 28-year-old man is facing charges after a Montreal cop car was stolen, prompting a chase that spanned nearly 60 kilometres across the city.

Officers were called to a hotel on Ste-Catherine Street near Papineau Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of a robbery, police spokesperson Manuel Couture said.

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The suspect managed to evade police and got behind the wheel of a Montreal police squad car parked at the scene, Couture said.

The suspect fled the scene in the police vehicle, triggering a chase from midtown Montreal to South Shore Verchères.

Couture said the chase ended around 9:20 p.m. when the suspect crashed the cop car into the shed of a home on Marie-Victorin Boulevard in Verchères.

The suspect appeared uninjured but was taken to hospital out of precaution, police said. Couture noted the suspect will also be tested for any drugs that may have been in his system at the time of the incident.