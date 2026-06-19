Canadian citizen killed in South Africa shooting at Kruger National Park

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A Canadian tourist was shot and killed Thursday at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, according to officials.

“It is alleged that the 69-year-old male tourist approached the concession operator, who was holding a rifle, and asked if it was a real firearm,” a South African Police Service release states.

“While the operator was demonstrating that it was a real rifle, the firearm reportedly discharged. The bullet struck the tourist in the upper body.”

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Global Affairs Canada (GAC) also confirmed the Canadian’s death to Global News.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in South Africa. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones, as well as to all of those affected,” a spokesperson stated to Global News.

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“Consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Consular services are tailored to the needs of the situation.”

Police also stated that the man was confirmed dead at the scene, and an investigation has been opened into possible charges of culpable homicide and reckless handling of a firearm.