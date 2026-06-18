Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Court hears Alberta separatist group’s plea for stay of referendum petition ruling

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 1:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Appeal over separation petition decision expected in court in June'
Appeal over separation petition decision expected in court in June
WATCH: Appeal over separation petition decision expected in court in June – May 27, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Alberta Court of Appeal hearing is underway for a separatist group’s attempt to have a ruling that quashed its referendum petition set aside.

A judge ruled last month that the Stay Free Alberta petition shouldn’t have been issued and that Premier Danielle Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations.

The petition called for a direct referendum question on the province quitting Canada.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jeff Rath, a lawyer for Stay Free Alberta, has applied for a stay of the ruling so that Elections Alberta can verify the petition’s signatures.

The group submitted its petition in May claiming to have collected nearly 302,000 names.

Both Rath and the provincial government are also appealing the judge’s decision.

Smith has cited the ruling, the separatist petition and a pro-Canada petition with 404,000 verified signatures as the reason she decided to put a separation question on the province’s Oct. 19 referendum.

Story continues below advertisement

The question asks Albertans whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on separation in the future.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices