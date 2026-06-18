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Sports

Bombers add Murphy to club’s Ring of Honour

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 11:10 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach Cal Murphy talks to fullback Duane Forde, left, and linebacker Elfrid Payton during team practice in Calgary on Nov. 24, 1993. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Buston. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach Cal Murphy talks to fullback Duane Forde, left, and linebacker Elfrid Payton during team practice in Calgary on Nov. 24, 1993. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Buston. JFJ
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WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will add former coach and general manager Cal Murphy to the club’s Ring of Honour on July 30.

Murphy, who died in 2012, helped guide Winnipeg to three Grey Cup championships during his tenure with the club from 1983-96, winning one as head coach and two as GM. He was twice named the CFL’s coach of the year.

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He will be honoured at halftime when the Blue Bombers host the B.C. Lions at Princess Auto Stadium.

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The Winnipeg-born Murphy finished his CFL career with nine Grey Cup championships, including five as a member of Edmonton’s coaching staff and one as an assistant coach in Montreal.

He was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

A statue of Murphy was unveiled outside the stadium in 2017, and the club’s annual Cal Murphy Heart of a Legend Award has been presented since 2001.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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